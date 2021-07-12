Stacks (STX) Price Tops $1.22

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 52% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $65.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00162225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00023135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,192,305 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

