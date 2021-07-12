SRS Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198,629 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

