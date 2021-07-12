SRS Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,304,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,450 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 14.9% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $946,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,713. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 722.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

