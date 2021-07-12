Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Major Shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 52,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $4,611,360.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,292 shares.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.