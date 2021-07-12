Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.49.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 165,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,791,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
