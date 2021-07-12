Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 113,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 464,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 405,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 165,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,791,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.