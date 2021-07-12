SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 4.8%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 111,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $469,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $354,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

