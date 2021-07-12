SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 111,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $469,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $354,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

