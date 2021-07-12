Societe Generale Begins Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

