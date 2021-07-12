Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,958 shares.The stock last traded at $50.61 and had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

