SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

