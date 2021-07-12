SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

