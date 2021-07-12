Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Hits $113.39 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $113.39 million and $71.78 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00924221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005454 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

