SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.00 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $802.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SLR Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.