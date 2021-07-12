Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 883,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.