Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Achieves $123,619.87

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $123,619.87 and approximately $216.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025112 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,908,340 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.