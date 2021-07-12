SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:SIL opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.15. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$9.13 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

