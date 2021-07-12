Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 3.2%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 5,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,374,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

The company has a market cap of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

