Signature Bank’s (SBNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.44.

SBNY stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

