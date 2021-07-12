Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

SBSW opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

