SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading 4.6% Higher

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.26. 10,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $979.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

