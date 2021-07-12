Shopping (SPI) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.55 or 0.00101269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $371,331.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00114831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00161410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,208.78 or 1.00225621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00961128 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,513 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

