Shard (SHARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,926.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $7,926.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.