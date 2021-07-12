SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,728 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.