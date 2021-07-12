SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

