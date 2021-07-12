SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.