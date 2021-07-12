SG Americas Securities LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

