SG Americas Securities LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 659,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in APi Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,966,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 432,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,874,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 441,499 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APG stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

