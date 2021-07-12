SG Americas Securities LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE AAT opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.