SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

