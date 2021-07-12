Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

