Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.52. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

