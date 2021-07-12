Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.85. The company has a market cap of £193.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.