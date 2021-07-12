Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) versus Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Financial Review

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Scully Royalty and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro Bank 2 3 0 0 1.60

Scully Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.30%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Metro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 4.78 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Metro Bank $782.21 million 0.16 -$387.38 million N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts, as well as partnership loans. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

