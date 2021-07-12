Scotiabank Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VALE. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

