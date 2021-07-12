Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,245,391.92 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 56,924 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $4,245,391.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SDGR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

