Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 26,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.