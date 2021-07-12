San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMPFF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.

About San Miguel Food and Beverage

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food products and services to household, institutional, and food service customers. The company operates through three segments: Food; Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beverage (NAB); and Spirits. The Food segment processes and markets refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products; manufactures and markets butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; markets flour mixes; imports and markets coffee and coffee-related products; produces and sells feeds; processes and sells poultry and fresh meats; and mills, produces, and markets flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

