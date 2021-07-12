Samlyn Capital LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $49,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.