Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 98,588 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,588 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. 5,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,325. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

