Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,965,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,150,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. 222,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

