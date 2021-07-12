Samlyn Capital LLC Increases Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) by 190.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911,653 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 9.26% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 4,265.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 45.5% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $473,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,153. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

