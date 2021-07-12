Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Crocs makes up approximately 1.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Crocs worth $139,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $34,119,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

CROX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.21. 14,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,962. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

