SakeToken Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $16,788.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005467 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,396,413 coins and its circulating supply is 98,974,473 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

