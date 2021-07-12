Safe Haven 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.48 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.24 million and $7.48 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.49 or 0.00924452 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

