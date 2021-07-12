Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

SBRA stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.