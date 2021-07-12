Ryo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,435.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.93 or 0.06283958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.53 or 0.01465123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00393711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00144579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.17 or 0.00624838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00409097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00326289 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,047,353 coins and its circulating supply is 30,930,041 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.