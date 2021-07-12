Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,798. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

