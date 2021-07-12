Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.
NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,798. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
