Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $29.27 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $109,429.39 and approximately $135,343.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $29.27 or 0.00088089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

