Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

WFG stock opened at C$93.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.57.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

