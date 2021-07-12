Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,365.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

