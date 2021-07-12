Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $610.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.10 million. Rollins reported sales of $553.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,535. Rollins has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

